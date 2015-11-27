Black Friday Is Wine Friday, Too

November 27, 2015 4 min read

Thankfully Black Friday is not just for parents looking to score that silly Tickle Me Elmo for their kids anymore.

These days, wine lovers get to participate, too.

So pour a glass, heat some leftovers and lets do some adult shopping.

First Check Your Favorite Vineyards

Many of vineyards will discount bottles on their sites during that time.

For instance, Cameron Hughes is offering 30 percent off his whole site, plus “somei ndividual product slash-out pricing,” he says. His sale runs Friday through Monday.

And St. Supery is putting up some Magnums (1.5 liter bottles) for sale on Cyber Monday. A magnum of the 2006 Dollarhide Estate Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (awesome wine, by the way), which retails for $225, will be available for $140 with FedEx 2nd day air service included. Bonus.

And if you are a club member at any of the wineries, you’re discounts are even better.

Daily Deals

Then surf around for daily deals. Many wine sites will randomly discount bottles.

Or check out Wine Kloud.

“It’s basically the slickdeals for wine,” says co-founder Darian Wilson. Much like Gilt or Groupon, where they do the browsing for you and compile the deals on their sites.

Well that’s what Wilson and his partner Rich Martini do with wine sales from approximately 1,000 wine stores around the country. “We check them out, make sure the deals are authentic and put them on the site for our users,” says Wilson.

So much like if you’re a Marshalls shopper, you have to check in often to see the new offers. But it’s worth it because the Wine Kloud deals are the best in the country at that time.

Wine Kloud is slightly different from say a wine-searcher or Vivino, where you have often have to know the wine you’re searching for to find a good price. Wine Kloud is more potluck.

Although to make life a little easier, you can have Wine Kloud send you an email when your favorite wine shows up on their site.

Don’t Expect Much from Your Favorite Discount Sites

While I do think you should just “click in” on your favorite discount wine sites, they might not be so apt to offer deals when they try to be price-competitive all year long. For instance, wine.com and winelibrary.com both said they are not offering specific Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, according to their spokespeople.

But Wines ‘Til Sold Out -- a site that offers a deal on a particular wine, then waits until that wine is sold out before moving on to the next deal – is doing a Cyber Monday Magnum Marathon. (And we’ve talked before about how large formats bottles are better for the wine and your investment portfolio.

And a Few More Fun Sales

And it's not just wine on sale this weekend. Wine accessories may be too. As an example, Riedel, the wine lovers’ wine glass maker, will off a free set of champagne glass with every purchase over $100 and free shipping over $50 on Black Friday. You just need to use the discount code: HOLIDAY.

And for the beer lovers in your life -- Bevmax, a wine superstore in Connecticut and New York is offering 20 percent off single bottles of craft beer on Saturday and Sunday.

So if in between wine shopping you do have to pick up some toys for your kids, be extra grateful that Tickle Me Elmo and that ridiculous Furbie are long gone.

Instead -- may the Force – and the Wine – be with you.

