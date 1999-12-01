Cool Tool: RocketTalk

The sound of your voice could be a lot more pleasant to clients than their usual incomprehensible attachments and spam.

How many e-mails do you get daily? OK, so you know how easy it is for a message to get lost in the thick piles that cascade into most e-mail boxes daily. When you want your message to stand out, use RocketTalk, a cool tool that lets you record a voice message sent to the recipient as an e-mail attachment. With one mouse click, this self-executing file plays itself, so your recipient hears, "I just wanted to thank you for doing business with us" or "Thanks, Tom, for the terrific help you gave me on that project."

Is this technically cumbersome? Nope. You need a Windows computer with a microphone and the RocketTalk software (about a 3.6MB download). The recipient only needs a sound card (standard on pretty much all computers). And the file size for these voice messages isn't bad--maybe 150K for a 15-second message that plays with rich fidelity.

Use this tool with discretion-not every message warrants a voice recording. But when you want to stand out in a crowd, RocketTalk is the answer. Get the software at http://www.rockettalk.com .