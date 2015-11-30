My Queue

Social Media

Instagram Is Piloting a Feature That Lets Users Toggle Among Multiple Accounts

Instagram Is Piloting a Feature That Lets Users Toggle Among Multiple Accounts
Image credit: Bloomua | Shutterstock.com
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

Instagram is finally piloting a long-clamored-for feature that could make managing your business’ social media accounts infinitely more seamless.

On Android, the photo-sharing platform is testing out a functionality whereby users can tether among multiple accounts within the app. Currently, users must sign out of and then back in to Instagram in order to switch between their work and personal accounts -- which, in addition to being a bit of a headache, also makes it way too easy to mix up posts.

The feature, which is reportedly not yet being tested for iOS, was first spotted by The Android Police. For the select beta testers to whom the update is now available, the feature becomes activated within ‘Settings,’ whereupon a dropdown menu appears on one’s profile page to showcase all of their various accounts.

(Some are reporting, however, that the update may be gone before it arrived, with certain beta testers saying that the capability has suddenly vanished.)

Until a toggling capability becomes official, users can turn to third-party apps to manage multiple accounts, including Innbx and Schedugram

Related: This 5-Year-Old Photographer With 160,000 Instagram Followers Just Kickstarted His Own Book

