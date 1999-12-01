Makeover Digest

Wouldn't it be nice if they'd put all the newspaper columns you don't have time to read on updating your business into one book?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the December 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

If you want information on how to conduct basic market research, polish your marketing skills and target new markets--all in plain English--we've got just the book for you.

The Los Angeles Times Business Make-Over: Experts Solve the Challenges of Real Companies Like Yours (The Los Angeles Times) is a compilation of previously published business makeover columns that originally appeared in The Los Angeles Times.

"What makes this book more valuable than other business books is that it's not written like an academic lecture," says editor Cyndia Zwahlen. "These are discussions of real companies and real people who've used business consultants to come up with strategies that take into account their real world limitations."

The Los Angeles Times Business Make-Over highlights case studies of businesses ranging from a homebased karate school with $1,200 in annual gross sales to a glass manufacturer with sales of $5 million, as well as a homebased novelty-product manufacturer, a computer consultant, an interior design firm and the owner of a gift-basket business.

In fact, Zwahlen says the gift-basket entrepreneur has grown her business using many of the book's low-cost marketing tips, such as using direct-mail pieces in the form of monthly picture postcards, upgrading the company's customer list, and using a bartering system to help pay for things like printing, copywriting and art direction.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.