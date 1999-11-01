Open This!

An article inspired by the frustrations of being a columnist: how to open those stubborn e-mail attachments once and for all.

E-mail drove me nuts yesterday. A client requested a photo of me (to dress up a Web site), so I sent off a couple of JPG files, a standard image format. Within the hour, she was hollering, "I can't open it!" And she was grumpy that I was wasting her time sending her stuff she couldn't view, much less use.

Why couldn't she open these plain-vanilla images? Her e-mail gateway took the two JPGs and combined them into a single MIME file. If it's all geek babble to you, you're not alone: It certainly was to her, too, because she didn't have a clue how to deal with a MIME.

How often do you get e-mail attachments that are unreadable cyber mush--files that, play with them as you will, you just can't crack open. At least weekly, probably daily if you're a heavy e-mail user. You'd think there has to be a better way, and there is. An inexpensive toolkit of easy-to-use utility programs sees to it that you never again have to curse an e-mail you can't open.

Skeptical? You won't be once you install Quick View Plus (www.inso.com), a dramatically beefed up edition of the QuickView that's standard in Windows '95. It costs less than $60 at any software retailer and open hundreds of file types. You don't have to be afraid anymore of receiving an old MultiMate word-processing file, a MacWrite file, a FoxPro, a PC Paintbrush or even a TIFF file. It won't matter that you don't have the application that created the file--just click either of these utilities into use and, shazaam, the file comes into clear view, for printing or for shifting into a program you do have. It's that simple. Just click and watch the magic.

This will solve most of your problems, but add a few more utilities to your box and you can pretty much guarantee everything will open. Case in point: the free Expander from Aladdin Systems Inc. (www.aladdinsys.com) runs on both Macs and PCs--and for PC users, it's critical in opening some files Mac folks send. Get a "sit," a compressed Mac format, and it's a sure prescription for aggravation unless you've also got Expander, which opens it in a second.

Another gem is Decode Shell Extension (www.funduc.com), a freebie that--despite its formidable name--makes easy work of any attachments that come in far out codes (Base64, UUENCODE, etc). Just highlight the file name, right-click the mouse button, and this freebie opens the file into readable condition.

Add it up, and $40 means no more curses, frustration or unopened files, at least on your end. As for your clients well, send them a copy of this article next time they complain about an attachment. Maybe they'll get the hint.