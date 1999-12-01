Listen And Learn

Audio and visual sales training moves out of the convention center and onto the Internet.

December 1, 1999 2 min read

Sales training comes easy-and cheap-with ELConline (http://www.elconline.com), developed by Sales Development Associates. This new site features a library of specialized "Training on Demand Modules"-15-minute online programs that use streaming audio, slides, downloadable worksheets and interactive self-tests to help you with practical sales and management techniques. Everything from making cold calls to writing effective sales presentations is covered. Access to each module costs just $6.95.

ELConline also offers a selection of free material about sales and marketing. Fresh information in the form of "Sales Tips of the Day" and "Marketing Vocabulary Builders" is posted on the site every day. You can shop online for industry articles and reports, books, tapes, videos and CDs.

"The site is intended to provide practical executive skills training," says Dave Donelson, president of Sales Development Associates and a former consultant who developed much of the company's online program. "I've been in the consulting and training business for 10 years, and while most of my work has been done on-site, it can be expensive and inefficient for a lot of people."

One of the most user-friendly features of Donelson's online program: You have complete control over your studies, with the ability to stop, start and repeat information and course exams as many times as it takes for you to pass with flying colors. Beginning in January, you'll even be able to participate in live one-hour, six-week online seminars covering the same kinds of topics. The seminars even offer ongoing interaction with instructors. As Donelson says, "It's the next best thing to being there."