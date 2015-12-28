Ethics Coach

Why Points of Difference Could Be What Brings Your Company Together

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Why Points of Difference Could Be What Brings Your Company Together
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
The Ethics Coach
3 min read

This story appears in the January 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: A prospective business partner is a strategic fit, and there is no evidence of impropriety or unethical behavior. However, I have heard that the new party can be difficult to work with and doesn’t operate the way my company does. Should I guide my team away from partnerships with companies and people that are not compatible with my business practices, beliefs or personality?

A: When being different earns someone the label of being “difficult,” it is a good time to pause to make sure a desire for conflict-free dealings isn’t making you vulnerable to unethical behavior. Guiding your team to homogenous harmony through partnerships with people who think and act as all of you do may seem like a good idea, but it can have far-reaching consequences. It means excluding those outside that mold and can morph unconsciously into choosing people of one gender, race, ethnicity or other type of group over another.

The upshot? You’re looking at institutionalizing discriminatory work practices, which can have serious ethical and legal consequences. In addition, operating without diversity limits the team, the business and the universe of ideas and possibilities -- and that will have a direct impact on your bottom line.

While there is something seductive about working with people who think and believe as we do, there are significant hidden costs. Having our opinions and ideas quickly validated -- which feels great -- can lead to a false sense of security. We may even decide that if everyone is onboard, we don’t need additional information. Meetings zip along; there are no stressful conflicts to grate on nerves. Quite simply: Compatibility can be a fast track to complacency -- and that can upend a business in no time flat.

The goal in any partnership should be to strengthen the business to better serve customers. If you find a potential partner who’s a good strategic fit but perhaps not a good cultural fit, it’s worth exploring your differences and the value they could bring. Also key: the ability to listen to one another, openness to sharing information, concordance on the business mission and an understanding of the methods you’ll use to work through differences and find solutions.

As for the “difficult” issue: It’s important to understand why someone may be classified as such. For example, a person who expects to hear straight data and skips over social niceties to get to the bottom line can seem rude and callous to someone whose style is more people-focused. It might be worth hiring a consultant skilled in behavior-style differences to help your employees learn to spot and appreciate the ways people like to give and receive information and relate to others.

Of course, the label may very well be spot-on. If you find out the partner-to-be is terminally unaccommodating, never satisfied and closed to feedback, move on. Otherwise, keep in mind that irritants -- those who may push us beyond our comfort zone -- can generate great value. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Ethics Coach

Heated Political Talk Won't End Today. How to Survive After the Results Are In.

Ethics Coach

The Ethics Coach: In Tough Conversations, Do This.

Ethics Coach

How to Handle Personal Conflicts Professionally