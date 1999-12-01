Let's Talk About Me

Think you're great? How can you convince potential customers to agree with you?

If you put self-promotion on par with, say, a trip to the dentist, consider subscribing to The Art of Self-Promotion, a quarterly newsletter featuring promotional nuts and bolts aimed at the solo entrepreneur. Editor Ilise Benun, who also teaches marketing workshops and provides one-on-one consulting, makes sure each newsletter contains themes appropriate to self-promotion, such as goal-setting, understanding prospects and connecting with clients.

"A lot of entrepreneurs have a hard time promoting themselves," says Benun, who has previously specialized in helping artists and writers promote their businesses. "I want to show them promotion is fun and doesn't have to corrupt their creativity."

You can also find Benun's tips online at http://www.artofselfpromotion.com

