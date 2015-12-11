Biotechnology

Great Achievements: Tim Cook Gets Honored and an Important Drug Snags FDA Approval

Image credit: REUTERS | Stephen Lam
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Looking for inspiration? Here's look back at some recent impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs.

An admirable honor
Apple CEO Tim Cook is known for being a staunch champion for human rights and equality, having spoken out against discriminatory legislation and practices in the workplace. The tech leader even keeps photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy in his office. While he was presented with the Human Rights Campaign's Visibility Award earlier this fall to honor his work as an LGBTQ rights advocate, last week The Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights announced that Cook will receive its Ripple of Hope Award, honoring his workplace advocacy efforts. Civil Rights leader and US Congressman from Georgia John Lewis, Evercore Founder Roger Altman and UNESCO Ambassador Marianna Vardinoyannis are also being honored.
An FDA Approval
Alcresta Pharmaceuticals, a three-year-old biotech startup based in Boston that focuses on making products to help patients with illnesses that affect their digestive systems received FDA approval last week for its main product, a drug called Relizorb that is meant to make it easier for people who use feeding tubes -- due to diseases like cancer or cystic fibrosis -- to "break down fats and allowing patients to get more nutrition from feeding tube formula," according to the Boston Globe.
An Exciting Funding Round
Jet, the ecommerce site that launched this summer as an alternative to Amazon announced last week that it has raised $350 million in funding, with a verbal agreement for an additional $150 million. The Series B round was led by Fidelity, and also saw contributions from Alibaba, Bain Capital Ventures and Google Ventures. Unlike its main competitor, Jet offers a free membership and a special cashback rewards program.
