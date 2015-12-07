It Hardly Matters What So Long As You're Passionate About Something

December 7, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Passion is what gets you through the hardest times that might otherwise make strong men weak, or make you give up." -Neil deGrasse Tyson.

My advice to all is simple: be passionate about something. Outside of being evil, of course, it doesn't really matter what if it is work, fitness, collecting stamps, gardening or almost anything. Passion about something has a profound effect on your life.

High achievers characteristically share a tremendous work ethic, discipline, intelligence and perseverance, but the one trait I've found universally present in top performers is passion.

It may manifest itself in different forms, but a genuine enthusiasm and unbridled spirit is always present. As world renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma has said, "Passion is one great force that unleashes creativity, because if you're passionate about something, then you’re more willing to take risks."

Accomplishing great things starts with a dream that inspires and propels us through even the greatest adversity. To operate at the highest levels, everyone needs a dream. What do you dream about? If you had to ponder the question more than 10 seconds without conjuring up a clear vision in your mind, then you haven't discovered your passion yet. If you aren't passionate about anything right now, there is hope for you.

Some may believe their lack of passion is a result of their environment. Place them in a situation or set of circumstances that inspires them, and passion will follow. The opposite is true. Have a strong enough passion and it will guide you to the people, circumstances and environment that foster your success. It all starts with developing a passion.

Finding your passion does not need to begin with quitting your job or moving to an exotic locale. Remember, it's less important what your passion is, as long as it's yours. Passion in one area of your life is the key to getting out, and staying out, of a rut. This will take some initiative and perhaps stretching your comfort zone.

1. Try new things.

Attempt what you have always wanted to do but have put off because you're "busy." Take a guitar lesson; learn to surf, or enroll in a cooking class. Expand your horizons and be open to new sources of inspiration. Perhaps your true passion in life is something you've simply never given yourself a chance to explore.

Related: If You're Comfortable, Change Something

2. Forget about finding a passion that will have the greatest effect.

Making the most obvious contribution isn't the point. Identifying what stimulates and occupies your mind is. Once you've uncovered a passion, it will create a ripple effect on other aspects of your life. Your outlook on everything will improve. You will act differently when you're on a mission.

Related: How to Find Your Passion in 5 Creativity Exercises

3. Forget what you're good at or what comes easily.

Many people confuse a passion with a proclivity. On many levels, if you are naturally good at something, it's easier to invest time in further pursuit. Instead of moving along the path of least resistance, move towards what provides you with the strongest sense of engagement. Be passionate about something that inspires and challenges you. It doesn't matter if you finish in last in the marathon or never sell a painting if it's about what drives you.

4. Your passion won't feel like work.

Hours spent pursuing a much-loved hobby or activity will fly by. If a jolt of excitement courses through your veins at the mere thought of it, then you've found it. Pursuing your passion further won't be a conscious choice, but something you're compelled to do. If not, repeat steps one, two and three until you this becomes your truth.

Everyone needs a purpose or a reason to get out of bed in the morning. Above all else, being impassioned about something creates action or forward momentum in your life. Pursue your passion today.

Related: 7 Tips for Loving Your Career and Working With Passion