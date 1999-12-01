All that and a bag of clips

If you create your own business cards, brochures, letterhead or Web pages, you're probably familiar with clip art. And if you subscribe to the theory that nobody ever suffered from too much clip art, you'll appreciate the Corel GALLERY 380,000 ($49.99 street), a hefty collection of fonts, clip art and photographs on seven CD-ROMs. It sounds overwhelming, but the Gallery interface, once installed, lets you easily search the images by keyword or browsing. The most difficult step is screwing together the included cardboard CD-holder.

Most of the pictures are pretty cute and cartoony, but you'll find images for all occasions. Subject groups include "Decorative Animals," "Mayan," "Recreation," "Business Equipment" and "Internet." I was able to quickly find a woodcut-style sunrise image, add text to the top with a Corel interface and import it into a Microsoft Publisher business-card template. If 380,000 images aren't enough for you, Corel also offers GALLERY 1,300,000 for $99.99 (street). Visit www.corel.com for the full rundown.