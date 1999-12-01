Corel GALLERY

All that and a bag of clips
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

If you create your own business cards, brochures, letterhead or Web pages, you're probably familiar with clip art. And if you subscribe to the theory that nobody ever suffered from too much clip art, you'll appreciate the Corel GALLERY 380,000 ($49.99 street), a hefty collection of fonts, clip art and photographs on seven CD-ROMs. It sounds overwhelming, but the Gallery interface, once installed, lets you easily search the images by keyword or browsing. The most difficult step is screwing together the included cardboard CD-holder.

Most of the pictures are pretty cute and cartoony, but you'll find images for all occasions. Subject groups include "Decorative Animals," "Mayan," "Recreation," "Business Equipment" and "Internet." I was able to quickly find a woodcut-style sunrise image, add text to the top with a Corel interface and import it into a Microsoft Publisher business-card template. If 380,000 images aren't enough for you, Corel also offers GALLERY 1,300,000 for $99.99 (street). Visit www.corel.com for the full rundown.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.