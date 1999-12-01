The computer sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy-head, fever, so-you-can-rest medicine.

December 1, 1999 1 min read

What's worse than you catching a virus? Your computer catching a virus. After all, we can get flu shots and drink lots of orange juice, but orange juice just gums up computer keyboards, so we tend to look to software solutions for protection. We're all familiar with Norton AntiVirus, but Aladdin offers the eSafe Protect Desktop 2.1 Internet security software suite. More than just a bug-killer, eSafe incorporates a "sandbox" where suspect files can be opened and run without jeopardizing your system.

You control the amount of desktop space eSafe takes up and whether you want it to work automatically or on-demand. eSafe keeps a close watch on your Internet escapades, checking not just the files you download but the JavaScripts as well. The program, which sells for anwhere from $15 to $50 is available as a downloadable demo at www.esafe.com.