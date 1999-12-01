HP SCANJET 4200CSE

This story appears in the December 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

A good flatbed scanner is a great asset. If you have a USB-equipped computer and Windows 98, the HP ScanJet 4200Cse may be a zippy option. A good 600 x 1,200 dpi (9,600 dpi with software enhancement) resolution has your images looking crisp on screen. Three buttons on the front are all you need for fast scanning, copying or e-mailing (it prepares images to be sent by e-mail).

The software bundle includes HP PrecisionScan LT with integrated Caere OCR, HP Color Copy Utility, Adobe PhotoDeluxe 3.0 image editor and G&A Imaging PhotoRecall Deluxe photo management software. The whole package comes out to $199 street. The warranty is a bit short--only 90 days, but it does allow for an exchange service. The 4200Cse can handle documents up to 8 1/2 by 11 inches. Visit www.hp.com for all the information.

