Time Is Money

Five ways to stop giving away your time.
This story appears in the December 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

Are you working more and settling for less . . . or simply wasting time? The next time you receive a request from a client, need to run an errand or meet with a client, ask yourself these questions to determine whether you're giving away your time:

  • What's your time worth? Calculate your hourly rate and the amount of time you think a project will take, then bid accordingly. If your customer balks at the price you feel is fair, refer the project to someone else.
  • If you agree to lower your fee for one project, will your sacrifice lead to other projects from your client at your regular fee? If not, recommend someone else for the assignment.
  • Instead of driving from place to place looking for something specific, call ahead and find out who has what you need. You'll save time and gas. Save even more time by taking a faster highway--the Internet.
  • Visit places when they're least busy. A one-minute phone call to determine the times when a bank or business tends to be slow could save you an hour of waiting in line.
  • Get clear directions before getting in your car. If the person with whom you're meeting doesn't know how to direct you, ask someone else in the office for assistance.

