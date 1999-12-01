Product: On A Roll

You can take it with you.

December 1, 1999 1 min read

Are you tired of your standard-issue file cabinet? Make filing interesting with metal baskets on wheels from Reliable Home Office. These three-tier and four-tier storage carts are made of epoxy-coated steel with small precision openings. They're delivered completely assembled--just attach the wheels and they're ready to go. The three-tier cart (15 3/4 inches wide, 13 5/8 inches deep and 36 1/4 high, with casters) is $120. The four-tier cart (9 3/4 inches wide, 13 5/8 inches deep and 36 1/4 inches high, with casters) is $130. Both are available from Reliable HomeOffice. Call (800) 869-6000 and ask for item 628-302-436. Or request a catalog online at www.reliable.com.