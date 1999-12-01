Product: On A Roll

You can take it with you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Are you tired of your standard-issue file cabinet? Make filing interesting with metal baskets on wheels from Reliable Home Office. These three-tier and four-tier storage carts are made of epoxy-coated steel with small precision openings. They're delivered completely assembled--just attach the wheels and they're ready to go. The three-tier cart (15 3/4 inches wide, 13 5/8 inches deep and 36 1/4 high, with casters) is $120. The four-tier cart (9 3/4 inches wide, 13 5/8 inches deep and 36 1/4 inches high, with casters) is $130. Both are available from Reliable HomeOffice. Call (800) 869-6000 and ask for item 628-302-436. Or request a catalog online at www.reliable.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.