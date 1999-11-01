All-in-one fax/scanner/printer/copier peripherals proliferate for PCs. But what do you do if your main squeeze is a Macintosh?

After spending years as a home Mac user, it's refreshing to see the iMac induced explosion of new peripherals. The convenience of one machine handling four duties can be found with Canon's MultiPASS C635. An iMac or USB-equipped G3 is required for the C635. The bubble jet prints up to 720 x 360 dpi, copies at 360 x 360 dpi and scans at up to 600 dpi. Fax transmissions clock in at about 6 pages per minute (ppm). Black printing speed is a respectable 6.5 ppm, while color is a rather slow 1.5 ppm. Adobe PhotoDeluxe 2.0, Apple Desktop Manager and TextBridge Pro are included in the software bundle--and the whole shebang comes in at a street price of $299.

