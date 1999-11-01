Canon's Multipass C635

All-in-one fax/scanner/printer/copier peripherals proliferate for PCs. But what do you do if your main squeeze is a Macintosh?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

After spending years as a home Mac user, it's refreshing to see the iMac induced explosion of new peripherals. The convenience of one machine handling four duties can be found with Canon's MultiPASS C635. An iMac or USB-equipped G3 is required for the C635. The bubble jet prints up to 720 x 360 dpi, copies at 360 x 360 dpi and scans at up to 600 dpi. Fax transmissions clock in at about 6 pages per minute (ppm). Black printing speed is a respectable 6.5 ppm, while color is a rather slow 1.5 ppm. Adobe PhotoDeluxe 2.0, Apple Desktop Manager and TextBridge Pro are included in the software bundle--and the whole shebang comes in at a street price of $299.

Contact Sources
Canon: www.canon.com

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.