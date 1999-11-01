Skylark Utilities' Find It

If you feel the built in find function in Windows is more frustrating than convenient, it's time to look at a replacement.

Find It, a little utility by Skylark Utilities, puts the fun back into functionality (well, sort of). It does make digging those elusive files out of the Windows murk a lot less daunting. You can search all your drives at once or look through just one at a time. Parameters include searching by date and/or file size. There's also a "Stop After First Find" setting so you don't have to sit through an entire hard drive search. For more information on Find It, go to http://www.skylarkutilities.com/find-it/home.html.