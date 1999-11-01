The eMachines eTower 400idx is an inexpensive desktop option with enough muscle to manhandle Windows 98.

November 1, 1999 1 min read

The $599 pricetag includes only the tower. You'll have to provide the monitor. Under the hood is a 400 MHz Intel Celeron processor, 64MB RAM (expandable to 256MB) and a large 8.4GB hard drive. A 5x DVD-ROM drive is a nice added feature. Two USB ports are built in for hooking up the latest peripherals. Floppies aren't forgotten either: A standard floppy drive is included. Consider the 56K modem, and you won't need to upgrade for quite a while.

