eMachines eTower

The eMachines eTower 400idx is an inexpensive desktop option with enough muscle to manhandle Windows 98.
The $599 pricetag includes only the tower. You'll have to provide the monitor. Under the hood is a 400 MHz Intel Celeron processor, 64MB RAM (expandable to 256MB) and a large 8.4GB hard drive. A 5x DVD-ROM drive is a nice added feature. Two USB ports are built in for hooking up the latest peripherals. Floppies aren't forgotten either: A standard floppy drive is included. Consider the 56K modem, and you won't need to upgrade for quite a while.

