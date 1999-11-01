You don't have to hire a secretary to project a professional image through your phone communications.

November 1, 1999 1 min read

The latest version of Conversational Computing Corp.'s Conversa Messenger allows you to wrangle all your e-mail, voice mail and faxes with an intuitive voice interface. On the road? Check messages through your PC or phone. Messenger doesn't require any voice training and also works as an answering machine. System requirements include Windows 95/98, 166 MHz Pentium or higher, 32MB RAM, at least 50MB free hard-drive space and a voice capable modem. Street price is $129.95.

Contact Sources

Conversa: www.conversa.com