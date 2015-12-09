Yahoo!

Yahoo Will Spin Off Its Core Web Business -- Not Its $31 Billion Alibaba Stake

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Yahoo’s board of directors has scrapped previously announced plans to spin off the company’s $31 billion Alibaba stake into a separate company called Aabaco due to “tax risk,” the company said in a statement this morning.

Instead, in a transaction that it says might take more than a year to execute, Yahoo says it will pursue a “reverse spinoff,” whereby its core web businesses, including its search, mail, media and advertising properties -- as well as its $8.5 billion stake in Yahoo Japan -- will be spun off into a separate entity. Yahoo shareholders would receive stock in both companies.

Related: 15 Surprising Tech Mergers That Could Have Happened But Didn't (Infographic)

“A separation from our Alibaba stake, via the reverse spin, will provide more transparency into the value of Yahoo’s business,” said Yahoo chief Marissa Mayer in a statement.

The value of this core business is estimated to be worth between $2 billion and $4 billion. (Even though Yahoo boasts some of the most-visited sites on the Internet, from a revenue perspective, it has faltered behind digital ad powerhouses like Google and Facebook.)

Yahoo’s plan to sell off its stake in Alibaba initially hit a snag last September when the Internal Revenue Service denied to bless the transaction as a tax-free deal. And last month, activist investor Starboard Value LP petitioned for Yahoo to drop its plans for the Alibaba sale and instead sell off its core web businesses. In addition to private equity firms, Verizon -- which purchased fellow Internet forebearer AOL for $4.4. billion in June -- has also hinted at potential interest in an acquisition.

While Yahoo’s chairman of the board, Maynard Webb, told investors in a conference call this morning that there are no plans “to sell the company or any part of it,” analysts say the spinoff could open the doors for a sale, bringing Mayer’s long-fraught tenure as CEO to a close.

At the same time, Yahoo announced in a SEC filing that board member Max Levchin was resigning from his post “due to his other professional commitments.” The board will now comprise eight members. Levchin is currently the founder and CEO of Affirm, a digital loans company. 

Related: Mysterious Marissa Mayer: 5 Things You Might Not Know About the Yahoo CEO

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Yahoo!

No Bonus for Marissa Mayer After Another 32 Million Yahoo Accounts Breached

Yahoo!

Yahoo to Change Name, Lose Marissa Mayer as Board Member

Yahoo!

Verizon Wants a Better Deal for Yahoo After Latest Hack Revealed