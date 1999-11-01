Out To Sea

Offshore incorporation isn't just for big businesses and the mob anymore. It may be for you.

November 1, 1999 2 min read

Sandy beaches, coconut trees and umbrella drinks. Sure, there are other reasons besides income taxes for incorporating your business offshore, but isn't that out of the reach of most homebased business owners? Besides, who has the time and money?

Start-A-Business.Com was founded on the premise that entrepreneurs need a service that empowers them to achieve their business goals in the most cost effective manner possible--and that often means incorporation away from the mainland. As the first Internet based company of its kind, Start-A-Business.Com walks users through the incorporation process with the click of a mouse.

From online incorporation and domain name registration to offshore trusts and opportunities, Start-A-Business.Com walks users through the process of finding the optimal incorporation scenario by taking advantage of the global possibilities of the Internet.

"To start a business, all you need to do is hang up a shingle. You can operate by yourself as a sole proprietor, with others as a partnership, or in a formal entity such as a corporation or limited liability company," according to Start-A-Business.Com's president, Patrick O'Neill. The site includes an entire section on the pros and cons of overseas incorporation, together with a list of potential offshore jurisdictions, specific tax advantages and the approximate cost of incorporation on their shores.

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.

