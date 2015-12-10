Legal

Uber Class-Action Suit Allowed to Expand to More Drivers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Uber Class-Action Suit Allowed to Expand to More Drivers
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Many more Uber drivers in California can participate in a class action against the ride service over their employment status, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday, even if they did not opt out of an arbitration clause in their contracts.

Drivers sued Uber in San Francisco federal court, contending they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves.

The results of Uber's legal battle could reshape the on-demand economy, which is built around Internet companies that serve as marketplaces matching people who provide a service with others looking to pay for it.

Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said Uber drivers must have opted out of arbitration to be a member of the class. At the time, Uber said Chen's ruling meant only a "tiny fraction" of a potential 160,000 California drivers would be eligible to be class members.

But on Wednesday, Chen found some of Uber's arbitration agreements unenforceable. Chen also ruled that drivers could pursue expense reimbursement claims against the company as a class action.

In a statement, Uber said it would "immediately" appeal Chen's ruling.

Large class actions generally give plaintiffs more leverage to negotiate a settlement. It is unclear how many drivers will ultimately participate in the Uber case.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the ruling meant "a much greater number" of Uber drivers would be allowed to join the lawsuit. Liss-Riordan also said expense reimbursement was the primary damages claim in the case.

Chen also ruled that Uber drivers who work for third-party transportation providers, like limousine companies, could not be part of the case.

The case is Douglas O'Connor et al v. Uber Technologies Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 13-3826.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Legal

What Small Business Owners Should Know About Wrongful Termination Lawsuits

Legal

The 4 Benefits of Owning Rental Property as a Business

Legal

The 7-Step Health Care Plan for Small-Business Owners