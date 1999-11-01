Capital Idea

You surf online. You shop online. Maybe you even sell online. Why not look for private investors online?

The Web's first private capital information exchange, freePrivateCapital.com, is open for business, linking small companies seeking cash with private investors boasting deep pockets.

Recently selected as a "Hot Site" by USA Today, the free service is designed to direct investors toward private investment opportunities traditionally reserved for venture capital firms, investment banks and institutional investors. This means that anyone with an exciting business or a great growth idea can edge their way into the investment limelight with a lot fewer hurdles.

While there are dozens of Web site "exchanges," where corporate and institutional investors can size up start-ups and small businesses, this is the first site where individual private investors can back a promising start-up's IPO. For the start-up, working with private investors often indicates less red tape and quicker approval. Better yet, it means no interference from outside brokers and other "old world" types eager to take a bite out of every transaction. Other advantages of the service, according to the site's president & CEO Kirk D. Bostrom, include "self-directed" access to investors and financial intermediaries, increased competition for anyone with an investment offering and the increased efficiency of Web-based transactions.

You register for free access by completing a confidential questionnaire describing your customized private capital inquiry. The service then notifies you of approval status by e-mail within 48 hours, providing a secure username and password for login purposes, plus full access to the Web site.

The site posts your customized private capital inquiry on a special investment opportunity page called "The Exchange," proactively e-mailing private capital participants that match your inquiry. Interested participants responding to your inquiry are added to your "Preferred Pool." With your consent, you can also permit participants to contact you directly via e-mail and/or offline. The company e-mails you on a daily basis when new participants have been added to your Preferred Pool, so you can selectively screen participants and directly contact the ones that best suit your needs.

