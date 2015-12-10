Motherhood

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Gives Birth to Twin Girls

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer gave birth to identical twin girls early on Thursday, a day after the company reversed course on a planned spinoff of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

"Our whole family is doing great! Thanks to everyone for all of the support and well wishes throughout my pregnancy," Mayer said in a post on Tumblr, which is owned by Yahoo.

The company had no immediate statement on the news beyond Mayer's post. Mayer has previously said she would take limited time away as she works toward turning around the company's struggling online ad business.

Yahoo shelved plans on Wednesday to spin off its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba amid pressure from activist investors worried about billions of dollars in taxes. Instead, it said it is looking at creating a separate company to hold the rest of its assets.

"Since this is a unique time in Yahoo's transformation, I plan to approach the pregnancy and delivery as I did with my son three years ago, taking limited time away and working throughout," Mayer wrote in a blog post when she announced she was pregnant.

Mayer, 40, was pregnant when she joined Yahoo as chief executive officer in July 2012. She gave birth to a baby boy in September that year.

Mayer worked from home after the birth and came back to the office two weeks later.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Alan Crosby)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

What to Do When Ambition and Motherhood Feel Like a Zero-Sum Game

By Listening to Her Customers, This Entrepreneur Found a Larger Audience -- And a Greater Mission

6 Reasons Moms Make the Best Entrepreneurs