Hoverboards Prohibited at CES 2016

The association wrote the following on its conference website: "Wheeled transport devices (with or without motors) are not permitted at any CES venue. This includes hoverboards, skateboards, uniwheels and all similar products."
It's causing quite an uproar on Twitter, given that CES is considered the biggest electronics and technology show in the country.
Booooooooooooooo! CES officially bans hoverboards
The toys have also been banned after a barrage of reports citing serious injuries. On Friday, Sky News reported that a teenager riding a hoverboard had been killed after crashing into a bus.
On Thursday, Delta Air Lines banned hoverboards in carry-on and checked baggage, citing the product's fire hazard risk. British Airways and JetBlue, among others, also bar the devices from flights.