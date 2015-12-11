Technology

Hoverboards Prohibited at CES 2016

Hoverboards Prohibited at CES 2016
Image credit: HoverBoard360 | Facebook
This story originally appeared on CNBC

You've heard about some airlines banning hoverboards over fears about fires from the lithium-ion batteries they carry. Now add CES to that list.

The Consumer Technology Association said it is banning the use of the season's hottest tech toy during its January 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The association wrote the following on its conference website: "Wheeled transport devices (with or without motors) are not permitted at any CES venue. This includes hoverboards, skateboards, uniwheels and all similar products."

It's causing quite an uproar on Twitter, given that CES is considered the biggest electronics and technology show in the country.

The toys have also been banned after a barrage of reports citing serious injuries. On Friday, Sky News reported that a teenager riding a hoverboard had been killed after crashing into a bus.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines banned hoverboards in carry-on and checked baggage, citing the product's fire hazard risk. British Airways and JetBlue, among others, also bar the devices from flights.

Federal safety regulators have also stepped up an investigation of the hoverboards following reports of fires and explosions. The Consumer Product Safety Commission told NBC News it received "at least 10" reports of hoverboard fires and that that number is increasing daily.

— CNBC's Ritika Shah contributed to this report. 

