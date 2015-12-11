Legal Issues

New York Judge Orders FanDuel and DraftKings to Shut Down in State, Companies Plan to Appeal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A New York judge on Friday ruled that the leading daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings must cease operating in the state, in what could be a crippling blow to the fast-growing, multibillion-dollar industry. New York Supreme Court Justice Manuel Mendez granted an injunction sought by Attorney General Eric Schneiderman after hearing arguments last month over whether daily fantasy sports games amounted to illegal games of chance or lawful ones involving skill.

The injunction is not the final determination on the ultimate issues of the case, which will be heard in a trial. But a shutdown in the state -- one of their largest markets -- could be devastating to the companies.

Both FanDuel and DraftKings -- the two market leaders in daily fantasy sports -- said they plan to appeal the ruling.

"New Yorkers have been able to legally play our games for more than six years, and today's preliminary decision was wrong and we expect we will ultimately be successful," FanDuel said in a statement.

But while Mendez stopped short of deciding whether daily fantasy sports are a game of skill or chance under New York law, he ruled that there was a likelihood of the New York attorney general winning his case if it ever went to trial.

Schneiderman last month sent cease and desist letters to the companies demanding that they stop taking money from players in the state.

FanDuel stopped letting New York state residents play the games after receiving the letter, but DraftKings continued operating as usual.

Since FanDuel stopped taking money from New Yorkers, entry fees in the company's most popular weekly NFL games have dropped by about 25 percent, according to data from fantasy sports analytics company Superlobby. Over that same period, DraftKings' entries are down around 12 percent.

Nationwide scrutiny

The ruling comes amid nationwide scrutiny at the state and federal level as to whether the games amount to gambling. The decision has the potential to ripple throughout the country as eight other states have gambling laws similar to New York's, according to DraftKings.

Fantasy sports started in 1980 and surged in popularity online. Participants typically create teams that span an entire season in professional sports, including American football, baseball, basketball and hockey.

Daily fantasy sports, a turbocharged version of the season-long game, have developed over the past decade. Players draft teams in games played in just one evening or over a weekend.

This has enabled fans to spend money on the games with a frequency that critics say is akin to sports betting.

The companies have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors including Fox Sports, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, KKR & Co LP, Raine Group, Google Capital and the venture arms of Time Warner Inc and Comcast Corp.

DraftKings also partnered with Major League Baseball to advertise in ballparks while FanDuel signed partnerships with several NFL teams.

Darren Heitner, an attorney specializing in sports law, said that aside from the lost revenue from New Yorkers, the ruling was also a major public relations blow for the companies.

"This will be talked about," Heitner said. "It's going to potentially scare some venture capitalists and even these leagues that have an equity interest" in the companies.

Privately-held FanDuel and DraftKings may have painted targets on their own backs with aggressive advertising at the start of the National Football League season that promised large winnings.

Bernstein research estimates that 59 percent of total TV ad revenue growth in the third quarter alone was from spending on daily fantasy football ads.

FanDuel has said it planned to pay out $2 billion in cash prizes this year.

The companies could still be saved in New York's state legislature where a number of bills of have been introduced to make the games legal. But the level of support for these bills is unclear and lawyers said the state's attorney general could challenge any such laws as being unconstitutional.

(Reporting by Michael Erman and Suzanne Barlyn; editing by G Crosse)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Legal Issues

4 Ways to Cover Your Ass Legally as a Business Owner

Legal Issues

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

Legal Issues

Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows