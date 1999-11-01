Instant Info

Looking for everything you ever wanted to know about your market but don't have time to do the work?

November 1, 1999 1 min read

Want more market research for your money? Well, you can get more bang for your buck with Claritas Express, a new division of Claritas that serves small businesses by instantly providing data on consumers, retrievable over the phone or on the Internet--without the overhead cost of a market research consultant.

"We merge the data from our customers to what we know about the market landscape by running customer analyses on individuals and other businesses," says John Behler, Claritas' senior director of program management. "The idea is to help zero in on demographic and geographic pockets that hold the biggest growth potential."

Over the phone, a Claritas Express specialist can help answer your questions and provide a price quote based on the level of help you need, whether it's just a simple project question or a full blown business proposal. In addition, you can log on to www.connect.claritas.com, type in a customer Zip code and download your own demographic report.

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles business writer specializing in sales and marketing.

Contact Sources

Claritas: www.claritas.com; (800) 234-5973