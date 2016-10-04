5 Ted Talks Which Every Entrepreneur Must Watch

October 4, 2016 2 min read

In today’s time TED talk, a video created from a presentation at the main TED (technology, entertainment, design) conference, events around the world have inspired entrepreneurs, business leaders, life coaches, marketing honchos, young and old leaders etc to create their own success story.

Learning derived from these talks has contributed to many success stories in recent past. Entrepreneur India here pen down few best Ted Talks that every entrepreneur should listen to:

1. Gary Vaynerchuk – Do What You Love (No Excuses!)

Gary Vaynerchuk asks you to dream and more then that dares you to jump off the cliff to fulfill your dreams. This inspirational entrepreneur would make all dreamers sit up, smell the coffee and then jump off the cliff.

2. Larry Smith: Why will you fail to have a great career

Larry Smith minces no words when he cals out the absurd excuses people use when they fail to pursue their passion. So if this does not wake you up, you are good sleeping.

3. Women entrepreneurs, examples not exceptions

Reporter Gayle Tzemach Lemmon asks the million dollar question on why women only get micro-loans?. Women are not micro, women run all kinds of businesses, does economic inclusion of women still restricted to bookish terms

4. What I didn't learn in school...lessons from a serial entrepreneur

Life experiences from a serial entrepreneur, things they would never teach you in school.

5. Entrepreneurship education: an oxymoron?: Emer Dooley

What if there was a school where they trained you to be an entrepreneur, Emer Dooley tackles this obvious oxymoron which could be a reality someday.

These talks will inspire you to get going and this has to be compliments with pure dedication, hard work and measured day dreaming. Dream big, take risks, fail, learn from your failure and then succeed. That’s the rule these inspirational talkers seem to follow and a good reminder for us to inspire to be inspired.

(With inputs from Amit Damani, Co-founder, Sales and Marketing head, Vista Rooms).