True Value

You know your start-up costs, your sales, your projections . . . but how much is your business really worth?
How much ownership would you be willing to surrender if some sugar daddy or angel investor made you an offer on your business? If you have no idea, you're probably lacking a value estimate. But developing spreadsheets and organizing data to get an estimate can be extremely time-consuming and frustrating, while hiring a professional is almost always expensive.

Enter BulletProof Business Plans Inc.'s BallPark Business Valuation-a step-by-step software package that, for $30 (street), can help anyone-even those with little or no financial background-determine his or her bottom line.

For most entrepreneurs, their current ventures consume more time, money and emotional energy than any other investment they hold, explains Sue Perrault, BulletProof's vice president of marketing. While homes and investment portfolios may have taken more dollars to acquire, growing a company requires resources that may be hard to quantify.

"Most of these business owners can tell you, with some degree of confidence, what their home and other investments are worth. Why, then, do less than 95 percent of small business owners have an idea of what their companies are worth?" she asks.

One reason may be that valuing a privately held business typically requires the assistance of a trained professional. And while such expertise is appropriate, even mandatory for certain transactions, it can be quite costly. Where a formal valuation is not needed, BallPark Business Valuation generates an objective estimate and helps you answer these important questions:

  • How much cash does my business generate or consume?
  • What will my balance sheet, income statement and cash-flow statement look like in five years?
  • Should I seek equity or debt to finance growth?
  • What impact will capital purchases have on my venture?

For more information, visit http://www.bulletproofbizplans.com or call (800) 656-5443.

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.

