For The Shutterbug: FUJIFILM X-T10

For The Shutterbug: FUJIFILM X-T10
The shutterbug in your life can shoot like a pro with the new FUJIFILM X-T10. It has a compact, light body with a retro feel that makes it easy to handle. X-T10 can be outfitted with any of the 18 FUJINON interchangeable lenses for X series cameras. It features a 16 MP sensor and built-in Wi-Fi allowing for immediate photo sharing. X-T10 is also equipped with a new AF system that offers both the conventional 49-point Single Point mode plus Zone and Wide modes that track subject movement across a wider area, greatly improving your ability to capture moving subjects.

Not up for manual shooting? No worries. X-T10 has Advanced SR Auto mode which automatically selects the optimal shooting settings from 58 presets. This could very well be the smartest gift you’ve ever given. 

