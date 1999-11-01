Products Of The Month

Keep Safe and FastFold.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Do you consider fun filing an oxymoron? It doesn't have to be, if you use the right tools.

  • Combine a hanging file with a transparent, moisture resistant bag, and you have the Keep Safe Hanging File System from Monaco. Each bag is sealed on three sides with an easy open, snap lock top to keep items from slipping out. They're available in boxes of 10 and sell for $10 for letter size, $12 for legal size. For more information, call (800) 448-4877.
  • Wouldn't it be lovely to put together a file storage box in seconds? Say goodbye to wasted file box assembly time with any of the FastFold records storage boxes from Fellowes. Instead of folding side A on top of side B, etc., etc., all you do is flip up the sides, and voila! It's a file storage box. The FastFold Econo/Star Bankers Box is available at major office retailers nationwide in packs of four letter-sized boxes for $12.99 each, or packs of four legal-sized boxes for $13.99.

Lisa Kanarek (http://www.everythingsorganized.com) is a home office organizing expert and author of several books, including Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.