Products Of The Month

Keep Safe and FastFold.

November 1, 1999 1 min read

Do you consider fun filing an oxymoron? It doesn't have to be, if you use the right tools.

Combine a hanging file with a transparent, moisture resistant bag, and you have the Keep Safe Hanging File System from Monaco. Each bag is sealed on three sides with an easy open, snap lock top to keep items from slipping out. They're available in boxes of 10 and sell for $10 for letter size, $12 for legal size. For more information, call (800) 448-4877.

Wouldn't it be lovely to put together a file storage box in seconds? Say goodbye to wasted file box assembly time with any of the FastFold records storage boxes from Fellowes. Instead of folding side A on top of side B, etc., etc., all you do is flip up the sides, and voila! It's a file storage box. The FastFold Econo/Star Bankers Box is available at major office retailers nationwide in packs of four letter-sized boxes for $12.99 each, or packs of four legal-sized boxes for $13.99.

Lisa Kanarek (http://www.everythingsorganized.com) is a home office organizing expert and author of several books, including Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).

