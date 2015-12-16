Streaming

Disney Teams With Alibaba to Launch Streaming Service in China

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Disney Teams With Alibaba to Launch Streaming Service in China
Image credit: DisneyLife
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Disney and Alibaba are launching a Mickey Mouse-shaped device that will allow Chinese consumers to stream the company's movies, TV shows and other media, the two firms said on Tuesday.

The device, which can be connected to TVs, is available for pre-sale on Alibaba's shopping site Tmall.com for $125, which will include a year's subscription to the service called DisneyLife.

Users in the world's second-largest economy will be able to stream movies, play games, read ebooks and listen to songs from Disney. All that is needed is an Internet connection. Subscribers can also buy Disney merchandise and plan a visit to Disneyland in Hong Kong and Shanghai Disney Resort when it opens in 2016.

For Disney, the deal is a bid to shore up sales in a big market but also access Alibaba's massive user base.

And for Alibaba, the move marks a continued efforts to push beyond ecommerce into areas such as cloud computing and media. The Chinese giant last week announced it was buying Hong Kong's South China Morning Post newspaper. And earlier this year it acquired a YouTube-like video service called Youku Tudou.

It comes as Chinese Internet giants including Baidu and Tencent have been striking deals with entertainment and movie companies in a bid to offer an increasing number of services to users.

Disney has been looking at new ways to distribute its content in other markets too. In the U.S. Disney announced a deal that sees Sony's PlayStation Vue Internet TV streaming service carry its channels including ESPN and ABC. And in the U.K. Disney launched a streaming service to give consumers direct access to its content.

Disney is trying to tap into to the increasing number of so-called "cord cutters" -- users that shun traditional cable subscriptions for services such as Netflix. Disney is not the only company to go directly to consumers. TV networks HBO and Showtime both have their own Internet streaming services.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Streaming

Disney+ Has Arrived, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Streaming

Make Your Binge-Watching Productive with Access to 2,000+ Documentaries

Streaming

Face Filter Glitch Reveals 'Young' Vlogger Is Decades Older