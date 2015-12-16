Disney Teams With Alibaba to Launch Streaming Service in China

Disney and Alibaba are launching a Mickey Mouse-shaped device that will allow Chinese consumers to stream the company's movies, TV shows and other media, the two firms said on Tuesday.

The device, which can be connected to TVs, is available for pre-sale on Alibaba's shopping site Tmall.com for $125, which will include a year's subscription to the service called DisneyLife.

Users in the world's second-largest economy will be able to stream movies, play games, read ebooks and listen to songs from Disney. All that is needed is an Internet connection. Subscribers can also buy Disney merchandise and plan a visit to Disneyland in Hong Kong and Shanghai Disney Resort when it opens in 2016.

For Disney, the deal is a bid to shore up sales in a big market but also access Alibaba's massive user base.