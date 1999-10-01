Build It Right

Is your Web site embarrassingly simple? Here's how to spiff up your Internet image in as little as half an hour.
This story appears in the October 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Confession time: My first Web page, put up in 1996, was awful-a jumble of colors, fonts, and pilfered and pointless animated GIFs. And before I could even manage to create it, I had to stumble through half a dozen Web-authoring tools in search of one I could sort of use. But there's good news for newcomers: Today's authoring tools are superbly user-friendly. Nowadays, you'd really have to work hard to erect a terrible page, while good pages can be concocted in literally minutes.

Why do you need a spiffy Web site? Simple: A Web presence has become as necessary as a business card. Having one gives you credibility, a critical element for any homebased business owner. And once you have a handsome site, it saves you time and money. When prospects ask me about my business, instead of launching into a lengthy song and dance, followed by the promise of a thick packet of mailed information, I now point them to my site for the basics about who I am, what I've done and what I do. This costs me nothing and it lets prospects find the info they want.

Convinced you need a Web site, or a better site than you have now? Try Microsoft's FrontPage 2000. (It comes bundled in the Office 2000 Premium edition, which costs $450 for upgraders or $799 for new users; or it can be purchased as a stand-alone program-$149 for new users, $59.95 to upgrade). The reason FrontPage is top dog: Usability coupled with many cool tools and features. Built into FrontPage are dozen of themes (Click Format . . . Theme), from Arcs to Zero, each featuring a well-coordinated background, banners, buttons and fonts. That's in addition to three dozen templates providing the basics of page layout. Just follow the steps-pick a template, then a theme-start filling in the blanks and, inside 30 minutes, you'll have a credible Web page. It's really that simple.

Want other choices? While HTML authoring programs used to be plentiful, a kind of marketplace Darwinism has sharply narrowed the field. Few other programs are suited to beginning Web authors, but there are options:

  • Adobe PageMill 3.0, about $99, is a full-featured Web-authoring tool that comes with a big bonus-a freebie version of Adobe's classic PhotoShop for professional-level image editing. If I have any grumbles about PageMill, it's that the program isn't very easy to use-the learning curve is steeper than FrontPage's-and its assortment of templates and Web-ready images isn't as tasty. But PageMill is a sturdy program and, once mastered, produces top-flight pages.
  • Easier to use is Home Page 3.0, also about $99. Developed by Apple and now sold through its FileMaker group, Home Page is an idiot-proof program, with a lot of usable templates and clip art. For a few fast but handsome pages, Home Page is hard to beat.
  • Want really low-budget authoring? Still free is AOLPress, a reliable but dated program-there hasn't been a major update in a few years. But even this program provides a small collection of themes for quick authoring. Don't miss the "professional" sets, which are actually well-designed. When authoring needs are minimal, AOLPress (free to non-AOL users as well as members) just may do the job.

What's stopping you now? In as much time as it took to read this article, you can have a credible Web site up and running. So get to it!

