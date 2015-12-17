Health

Be Prepared for an Odd Flu Season, Scientists Warn

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Scientists are predicting that the flu season will kick into gear a little later than normal this year.

A team of mathematicians and computer scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico say it’s probable that this season’s flu cases will spike in February. That’s in contrast to the past three years, when the flu peaked in mid-to-late-December.

Scientist Sara Del Valle, who leads a group tracking flu cases for the federal government, said her team looks at two types of data to make their predictions: the number of ‘flu-like’ virus symptoms being reported at doctor’s offices, and actual lab samples of the flu. (Both are collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.) Putting the two pieces together, Del Valle’s team can get a more accurate picture of how the flu is spreading around the country.

Now the team’s system is getting faster and smarter with the help of a third, and more unusual, data source: Wikipedia searches. Del Valle’s found that as the number of flu cases increase, so do searches of about a dozen ‘influenza’-related Wikipedia pages. And, because people search online before they ever step foot in their doctor’s office, the team thinks the addition will help them track flu patterns more quickly. Wikipedia search data is availablehour by hour, as opposed to the two weeks it can take to get lab test results back from the CDC.

Current models are also predicting this will be a mild flu year. But that doesn’t mean it’s time to start licking your co-worker’s coffee cup just yet. “Just because we’re predicting a mild season doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t get vaccinated,” Del Valle says. “Because you never know if you might be the one to get the flu.”

The team plans to update their flu forecasts every two weeks this season, and hope to have the Wikipedia data integrated into their predictions within the month. Until then, just keep your distance, please.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Health

5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Maintain Keto on the Road

Health

Family Tragedy Helped This Entrepreneurial Couple Create a Business and Improve Lives

Health

Should You or Should You Not Vent About Your Stress?