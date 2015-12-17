Apple

Apple Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Apple Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Image credit: Apple
Jeff Williams
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Apple on Thursday named a new chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, a longtime employee who has since 2010 managed the company’s supply chain, service, and support.

Williams has effectively been Apple’s COO for some time, but CEO Tim Cook has left the title unclaimed since he vacated it to take the reins from an ailing Steve Jobs in 2011. Williams first joined Apple  (AAPL -0.65%)  in 1998 as head of worldwide procurement and was named vice president of operations in 2004. He ascended to his previous role in five years ago.

“Jeff is hands-down the best operations executive I’ve ever worked with, and Johny’s team delivers world-class silicon designs which enable new innovations in our products year after year,” Cook said in a statement.

That’s not all. Apple also announced:

  • That Philip Schiller, its senior vice president of worldwide marketing, will expand his responsibilities to manage the company’s App Store
  • That Tor Myhren will join Apple in the first calendar quarter of 2016 as vice president of marketing communications, reporting to CEO Tim Cook
  • That Johny Srouji will join Apple as senior vice president for hardware technologies

Myhren joins from Grey Group, where he has served as chief creative officer and president of Grey New York, and succeeds Hiroki Asai, who earlier announced plans to retire after 18 years at Apple. Srouji, who joined Apple in 2008, was previously in charge of development of Apple’s systems-on-a-chip, the hardware that powers mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad.

“We are fortunate to have incredible depth and breadth of talent across Apple’s executive team,” Cook added.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apple

5 Accessories Under $40 That Make Your MacBook Even More Functional

Apple

Apple Ordered to Pay Employees for Time Lost to Bag Searches

Apple

Steve Wozniak Still Gets a $50 Paycheck Each Week From Apple