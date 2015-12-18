FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions

In the letter it sent each company, the FCC briefly explained the reason why they were being summoned for a discussion, though it all boils down to net neutrality. The agency told T-Mobile that some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over Binge On's potential to harm innovation, as it makes "certain video apps more attractive to others." It has a predetermined list of apps you can use for free, after all, and you can't choose which ones to include in the service.

In the FCC's letter to AT&T, it said that it wants to get all the facts from the companies themselves in order to understand "how these services relate to the Commission's goal of maintaining a free and open Internet." And in the letter for Comcast, it said that Sling's CEO raised "level playing field concerns," and that others call Stream TV a new way to get around the FCC's net neutrality guidelines.

Wheeler told Ars, however, that this isn't an official investigation, and the agency merely wants to stay informed about the companies' practices. Either way, the three are expected to schedule a meeting with the commission by Jan. 15th, 2016, at the latest.