Amazon

Report: Amazon in Talks to Lease 20 Boeing Jets to Potentially Launch Air Cargo Service

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Report: Amazon in Talks to Lease 20 Boeing Jets to Potentially Launch Air Cargo Service
Image credit: REUTERS | Rick Wilking
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read
A Note From The Editor
Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download from The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine.
Take the Survey »

Amazon might soon soar into the air cargo business. The online retail giant is in negotiations to lease 20 Boeing 767 freighter jets with the aim of launching its own air cargo service, according to reports from several media outlets, including VICE’s Motherboard, The Seattle Times and Cargo Facts.

The world’s largest ecommerce outlet is reportedly looking to create its own air-delivery operation to curb shipping bottlenecks from third-party carriers, a cargo industry analyst told the Times.

Related: Amazon Releases Video Showcasing Delivery Drones

If Amazon’s reported negotiations with Boeing are indeed real and subsequently successful, the pivot would fly in the face of existing international cargo operators that move the company’s cargo, such as FedEx, DHL, UPS and USPS. Owning its own air cargo arm would enable Amazon to dominate its entire distribution network, end to end. It could potentially end Amazon’s reliance on third-party air-cargo suppliers altogether.

The Seattle Times also reports that Amazon has discussed leasing cargo planes with several aircraft lessors, including Atlas Air, Air Transport Services Group and Kalitta Air, though Kalitta Air denied the alleged talks.

Entrepreneur reached out to Amazon and Boeing to confirm the reports. Both companies replied, but declined to comment.

Related: Amazon Has Literally Gone Bananas

You might recall that at the height of last year’s holiday shipping season, UPS was unsuccessful in delivering millions of its parcels on time, many of them items ordered on Amazon. In response to UPS’s widespread fail, Amazon took a hit and refunded UPS shipping fees. It also threw in $20 gift cards in an attempt to pacify angry customers.

More recently, Amazon has increasingly ramped up its efforts to streamline its shipping operations across the board, rolling out initiatives such as Amazon Prime Now, Amazon Flex and Amazon Fresh. Also front and center in its ambitious package delivery plans is Amazon Prime Air, an unmanned drone program that would courier small packages to customers within an hour, though it won’t deliver a thing without FAA approval first.

Related: As Amazon Prime Becomes More Popular, the Threat to Walmart, Target Grows

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Amazon

Amazon Draws Criticism for Firing Employee Who Led Coronavirus Protest

Amazon

Amazon Opens First Big 'Go' Grocery Store in Seattle

Amazon

Hacking of Jeff Bezos' Phone is Tied to Saudi Prince, Reports 'The Financial Times'