Uber

Justice Department Looking Into Data Breach at Uber, Sources Say

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Justice Department Looking Into Data Breach at Uber, Sources Say
Image credit: REUTERS | Kai Pfaffenbach
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing a criminal investigation of a May 2014 data breach at ride service Uber, including an examination of whether any employees at competitor Lyft were involved in the episode, sources familiar with the situation said.

Earlier this year, Uber revealed that as many as 50,000 of its drivers' names and their license numbers had been improperly downloaded. An investigation by Uber determined that an Internet address potentially associated with the breach can be traced to Lyft's technology chief, Chris Lambert, Reuters reported in October.

Department of Justice spokesman Abraham Simmons said on Wednesday he could not confirm or deny a criminal probe. No one has been accused of any wrongdoing, and it is unclear whether anyone will ultimately be charged in connection with the breach.

A recently hired attorney for Lambert, former federal prosecutor Miles Ehrlich, said Lambert "had nothing to do" with the breach.

"Given that Uber apparently lost driver data, a law enforcement investigation is to be expected," Ehrlich said. "And the benefit is that the culprit here is going to be identified - and that's going to remove Chris' name from any conversation about Uber's data breach, as it should."

In a statement on Friday, Lyft said "we have not been contacted by the DOJ, U.S. Attorney's office or any other state or federal government agency regarding any investigation."

Uber declined to comment. The people familiar with the matter could not be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Search for hacker

Lyft is much smaller than Uber, which operates in more than 300 cities in 67 countries and has raised $7.4 billion from investors. The companies, based in San Francisco, compete fiercely for drivers and customers.

Uber learned last year that someone downloaded its driver database, which should have been accessible only with a digital security key. A search for that key turned up a copy on the code-development site GitHub, where it had been left by mistake.

Uber then obtained information from GitHub about who had connected to that page before the breach and found only one Internet Protocol address that did not belong to an Uber user or have another plausible explanation, according to court documents. 

Uber filed a civil lawsuit in San Francisco federal court in February in an attempt to unmask the perpetrator. The company's court papers claim that an unidentified person using a Comcast IP address had access to the security key.

On its own, Uber investigated that address and determined that it had been assigned to Lambert, Reuters reported in October.

A U.S. judge ruled that Uber could further probe the IP address, saying it was "reasonably likely" that such an inquiry could help identify the hacker. That ruling is on hold pending an appeal.

Sworn statement

Attorneys for the unnamed Comcast subscriber have pointed out in court that the data breach was conducted from a different IP address than the Comcast address that accessed the security key. Lyft said that Uber allowed the key for the database "to be publicly accessible for months before and after the breach."

The IP address the hacker used is associated with Anonine, a virtual private network service based in Sweden that is known for vigorously protecting the privacy of its users, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Ehrlich said Lambert offered to provide Uber with a sworn statement that he had nothing to do with the breach, made under penalty of perjury.

Lambert signed the statement over the summer, a separate source familiar with the situation said. In it, Lambert also said he was not aware of anyone who has copies of Uber's database, and that he did not instruct anyone to access it, the source said.

However, Lyft and Ehrlich declined to confirm or deny that Lambert's Comcast address connected to the GitHub page containing the key. They also declined to give details about Lyft's internal investigation of the matter.

Lyft reiterated on Friday that it investigated the matter "long ago" and concluded "there is no evidence that any Lyft employee, including Chris, downloaded the Uber driver information or database, or had anything to do with Uber's May 2014 data breach."

Uber's lawsuit alleges the hacker violated civil provisions of the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, as well as a similar California law. It is unclear if the leaked driver information was ever used by the hacker or anyone else.

(Editing by Jonathan Weber and Matthew Lewis)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Uber

Uber Shuts Down Its LA Office and Reportedly Lays Off 80 People

Uber

Uber Experiment Lets California Drivers Set Their Own Fares

Uber

Uber Error Charges Riders 100 Times More Than the Original Price