Mother Teresa's words for entrepreneurs

December 19, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Known as ‘Blessed Teresa of Calcutta,’ Mother Teresa has always motivated people to do something worthy in their life. Admired for her charitable works and a recipient of numerous honours, including Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, Teresa’s motivational words take aspiring entrepreneurs from the level of effectiveness to greatness.

Entrepreneur India brings to his existing and aspiring entrepreneurs some of her motivational quotes that will inspire them to be their best.

1.“Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.”

2.“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

3.“God doesn’t require us to succeed; he only requires that you try.”

4.“‎Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.”

5.“It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.”

6.“A life not lived for others is not a life.”

7.“If I look at the mass I will never act. If I look at one, I will.”

8.“The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.”

9. “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.”

10.“If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.”