Inspirational Quotes

Mother Teresa's words for entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mother Teresa's words for entrepreneurs
Image credit: shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Known as ‘Blessed Teresa of Calcutta,’ Mother Teresa has always motivated people to do something worthy in their life. Admired for her charitable works and a recipient of numerous honours, including Nobel Peace Prize in 1979, Teresa’s motivational words take aspiring entrepreneurs from the level of effectiveness to greatness.

Entrepreneur India brings to his existing and aspiring entrepreneurs some of her motivational quotes that will inspire them to be their best.

1.“Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.”

2.“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”

3.“God doesn’t require us to succeed; he only requires that you try.”

4.“‎Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.”

5.“It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.”

6.“A life not lived for others is not a life.”

7.“If I look at the mass I will never act. If I look at one, I will.”

8.“The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.”

9. “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.”

10.“If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.”

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Inspirational Quotes

50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Inspirational Quotes

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

Inspirational Quotes

37 Quotes on Motivation From the World's Most Influential Leaders