The Recap: RiseUp Summit 2015 in Cairo, Egypt

December 21, 2015 2 min read

A total of 140 sessions featuring 240 local, regional and international speakers were conducted at the third edition of the RiseUp Summit in Egypt, which took place in Cairo from December 12-13, 2015. The two-day conference, which had the likes of 500 Startups’ Dave McClure, Y Combinator’s Jared Friedman, The Abraaj Group’s Walid Bakr, Sawari Ventures’ Ahmed Alfi, Flat6Labs’ Ramez Mohamed, Leap Ventures’ Henri Asseily and others in attendance, saw more than 4,000 people attend the various workshops, panel discussions and pitching events held under the RiseUp banner at The GrEEK Campus and other locations in the Egyptian capital.

One of the highlights of the event was its installment of the international Get in the Ring competition, which has startups face off against each other in a boxing ring, in front of a jury and audience of potential investors. While fashion-centric social network Slickr was declared the winner of the contest in the Lightweight category, solar power provider SolarizEgypt won the coveted honor in the Middleweight battle. The event also saw many companies make key announcements of note to the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem- PayFort, for instance, launched a new online payment gateway product called START catered toward startups.