Protection Guaranteed

Y2K got you running scared? Maybe you should run to Protection, Kansas-the first U.S. city to be completely Y2K compliant.

October 1, 1999 2 min read

This story appears in the October 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

What havoc will Y2K wreak? As the world around them ponders the ramifications, the people of Protection, Kansas, don't have much cause for concern. Earlier this year, this remote farming community just north of the Oklahoma border became the first U.S. city to proclaim it was 100 percent protected against disk failure and pesky Y2K dilemmas.

How? The oddly but appropriately named town was picked by @Backup, a San Diego online data protection and access service, to have all its PCs loaded with @Backup's software and set up for daily data backups.

Even in a struggling agricultural community such as this one, PC protection is important, notes Dave Webb, a Protection resident and amateur historian. "We have a variety of small businesses and [individuals] with [PCs]," says Webb.

This isn't the first time the town has been chosen for its name-it was the first city whose entire population was inoculated with the polio vaccine back in 1957. "These are both essentially pathogens-polio and Y2K glitches," Webb points out.

Admitting his effort was "a marketing ploy and shameless promotion," @Backup CEO Gary Sutton waived the usual $99 annual fee and has donated $5,000 in computer supplies to the local school. "What we have here is a product that's about as exciting as dental floss, but it's just as important and beneficial," says Sutton, whose company considered Backup Corners, Pennsylvania, and Millennium, North Carolina, before settling on Protection.

Like the 11,000 small and midsized businesses around the country whose computers already automatically dial out and back up data nightly using @Backup's software, the practical folk in Protection have been able to forget about backups-and focus on farming.