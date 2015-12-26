For The Nature Lover: Parrot Flower Power

December 26, 2015 1 min read

Whether you’ve got a green thumb or not, Parrot makes it easy to care for your house plants with Flower Power. (Yep, there’s actually an app for that.) Flower Power consists of a sensor that measures the four crucial elements of plant growth. Through the app you can stay up-to-date regarding soil moisture, fertilizer, ambient temperature, and even light intensity. The app will even send notifications to your phone or tablet letting you know exactly what the plant needs. Do you know someone in need of a smart gardening assistant? Parrot Flower Power could be it.

Image credit: Parrot.