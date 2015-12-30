Great Achievements: Smart Shoes and an Important Invention

December 30, 2015 2 min read

Looking for inspiration? Here's look back at some of last week’s most impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs.

A pair of smart shoes

A New York tech startup called Technologie is developing a pair of smart sneakers called ShiftWear. The customizable shoes come with video displays on both sides, and link up with a mobile app to change the designs on the shoes whenever the wearer wants. The company has taken to IndieGoGo to crowdfund the project, and has exceeded the initial goal of $25,000 to more than $400,000 with the help of over 1,600 backers. The shoes are expected to ship in Fall 2016.

A significant valuation

Home-share startup Airbnb raised $1.5 billion in a funding round this summer, which makes the company valued at $25.5 billion. This is the third highest valuation for a currently operation startup, with Xiaomi valued at $46 billion and Uber at more than $40 billion and climbing as of June 2015.

