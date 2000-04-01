WorkCentre XK35c multifunctional flatbed scanner

April 1, 2000 1 min read

We're familiar with all-in-one print/copy machines. They save space and money, but those sheet-fed scanners mean you can't scan anything other than a sheet of paper. Xerox now offers an affordable flatbed all-in-one, the WorkCentre XK35c. As much as 8 ppm in black and 3 ppm in color with up to 1,200 dpi resolution keep you covered, whether you're printing bills or scanning your smiling face. Copies come out at up to 600 x 600 dpi. A one-year warranty comes standard.

WorkCentre XK35c

Xerox

(800) TEAM-XRX

http://www.xerox.com

Street Price: $349