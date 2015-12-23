How to get yourself in entrepreneurial mindset

December 23, 2015 5 min read

The day I turned into an entrepreneur, I knew the days were over, where there will someone to guide and assign tasks to me on a daily basis. I knew I was going to be all alone in this world with the joy of being my own master, but I also understood that there will be the despair of being all alone.

As a respite, I started to research what it takes to be here, and also how to immune myself, not only from failing but also from going down the gloomy path of depression and self-harm. I looked towards everyone from Zuckerberg to Gates to Jobs to Buffet - all of them.

I also looked around me and met some not so famous ones, who survived the grilling of their own business. I knew it was not easy for them, and it’s going to be unimaginably tough for me. But I will walk, run, slow down, fall , perspire, cry, but will not stop, will not let this die.

I looked at their lives and found they all did this 5 wonderful things to sustain:

1. Didn't give Up

All of them knew why they started and what was their destination. Not only this, they also understood that everything having the potential to stop them was insignificant. They all had a crystal clear vision and they all knew how to reach the destination. They were not scared of hurdles and in fact gladly flaunted all the blockages which came in their way. They knew If they can conceive it, they can achieve it. I know Rome wasn't built in a day and so was Apple, Facebook, LinkedIn or Google. It will take its time and I will have to survive the challenges thrown to me.

2. Believe in your plan and always be ready to ADAPT

I know my plan on the very first day of my business was way different than what I have it today . But I am not alone , all the smart people, and I quote smart people know that flexibility is the key to success . We plan, adapt, change, and better it everyday for the success which we want. We know that customer or clients are the god of our business and we have to do everything possible to impress them . It's not we who have to be impressed with our plan . It's all about them we are working day and night and burning all the midnight oil. They did it , and so am I doing it .

3. Remember nobody else will manage their BUDGET

When I see my lean budget, I know it's one of the characteristic feature of every startup and it's always a joy to spend what you and only you have earned. That money which you have got because of your idea and it's such a joy to know that your idea is fetching you money . Plan it manage it , it helps you prioritize things , allocate it to most important things in your business . You suddenly start enjoying your Saturdays reading a book with a coffee and homemade noodles . All of a sudden you know movie is a waste of time and maybe you can meet a friend over coffee and spend your evenings discussing about your dream . Then you feel your wardrobe needs no new dress , club wear for least . And then you know it's much more than you clubbing, shopping and eating out.

4. Manage your time, mood and priorities

A successful entrepreneur cannot crib about time , he has 24 hours and he knows when to sleep and when to work . He knows how to use social media and he has no spare time to kill . He too feels low like others but then rises to his expectations again . He then spends some time all with himself ,Maybe a walk , some time in inner peace , a spiritual discourse , a short vacation . An Entrepreneur knows the best companion is he for himself . He is never alone, and he is not at all victim of situation . An Entrepreneur knows he has to keep on reviving his energy and keep moving on . Life is beautiful on top of mountain and it would strain his muscles climbing up,But he moves with priorities set therefore he is captain of his soul , he is master of his fate.

5. Live your life to the FULLEST

An Entrepreneur knows that if he treats himself as a machine he would break down soon. They are the people who are daring, adventurous, full of life, fun-loving. When I see Richard Branson I know what it takes to be successful when he takes the challenge of crossing a turbulent sea or flying in a balloon, he knows he is expanding his comfort zone. I love to read how they spend their vacations. How hard they party, is as inspiring as how hard they work. They go scuba diving, bungee jumping, marathon, mountaineering and they do all it takes to push the boundaries of comfort . They Inspire .

I know their initial days was not easy and neither it is easy now to maintain the success, but they knew how to strike the chord and walk on the tight rope. It's all wrapped in their commitment towards their Mission. It's as invigorating as a smell of lime for some or smell of coffee to others. It is all in the feeling attached to the success lying ahead and the joy we envision on this journey. It's never a journey for oneself. Startup is a complete lifestyle in itself .