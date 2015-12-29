Google

Check Out the Revamped Google Glass

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Check Out the Revamped Google Glass
Image credit: Google | FCC
Revamped Google Glass
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The Google Glass project was one of the most hyped devices that died an early death when Google opted not to turn it into a consumer device.

But its successor, Google Glass Enterprise Edition, a project now run by Nest founder Tony Fadell, is alive and well and apparently getting ready to be officially announced.

So we gather from new photos of the device that Google just sent to the FCC, as first spied by Stephen Hall at 9to5Google

Fadell took over Glass earlier this year. He's a hardware veteran who hails from Apple and joined Google when it bought his smart thermostat company Nest for hundreds of millions in 2014.

While the device doesn't look very different from the previous Explorer versions, one big new thing is you'll now be able to fold Google Glass. It also better hardware, Hall reports, with an Intel Atom processor, better battery life, better WiFi, and improved heat management. There's also a rumored external battery pack that will magnetically attach to Glasses.

Google has lined up a bunch of developers to write special Glass for Work software apps for it, for areas like healthcare, training, manufacturing. 

Google hasn't yet revealed what it plans to charge for them, but generally speaking, it can charge more to enterprises which will use them for business purposes than it can for a consumer gadget. Explorer, if you recall, cost $1500.

But Fadell told Bloomberg's Emily Chang last month that a consumer version will be back. "They're not just going to be for corporations or industries or medical or what have you. It's also going to be for consumers," he said.

Here are the photos. It still isn't very fashionable:

Image Credit: Google/FCC

Image Credit: Google/FCC

Image Credit: Google/FCC

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Google

Google's New Algorithm Update Means New SEO Best Practices For 2020

Google

Google Translate App to Transcribe and Translate in Real Time

Google

Google Dissolves AI Advisory Board Amid Employee Protest