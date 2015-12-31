Business News

AIM 2016 Hopes To Keep Dubai As An International Investing Hub

Image credit: AIM 2015
AIM 2015 opening ceremony
Entrepreneur Staff
Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the 2016 edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 11-13, 2016. Organized by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy, AIM 2016 will be a step up from previous editions. In addition to a panel of speakers who are experts in investment, specifically foreign direct investment (FDI), the organizers have added some more events and facilities to the three-day conference.

With several exhibitions and organized networking events between investors and industry leaders, the organizers will also provide a platform to help SMEs go global. The speakers come from a wide variety of backgrounds, from FDI experts to industry leaders, including Andrea E. Goldstein, Head of Global Relations, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Arif Amiri, CEO, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, and Mira A. Jabr, Global Director – FDI, Conway, Inc. The event boasts of supporting partners that include the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Arab Business Leaders, and the Indian Business & Professional Council, and several media partners, including Entrepreneur Middle East.

