Court Cases

Oregon Bakery Pays $144,000 After Refusing Service to Same-Sex Couple

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Oregon Bakery Pays $144,000 After Refusing Service to Same-Sex Couple
Image credit: malanis | Foap.com
Writer at Fortune.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

The owners of an Oregon bakery paid $144,000 in damages after refusing to sell a wedding cake to a same-sex couple.

Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, refused to sell a wedding cake to Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer when the two were planning the event in 2013. The bakery owners were found to be in violation of anti-discrimination laws because their bakery was not registered as a religious institution, and they were ordered to pay $135,000 due in July. Reuters reports that the couple refused to pay and filed for an appeal, and the damages have been accruing interest since the summer.

In order for the Kleins to continue with their appeal efforts, Oregon law states that they have to either pay the damages or get a bond for the full amount. The couple paid $7,000 earlier this month with money raised through a private collection organized by the Department of Justice, and paid the rest of the $137,000 on Monday.

The case is set to go to the Oregon Court of Appeals next year, and could potentially make its way up to the state’s Supreme Court. The labor bureau will hold onto the damages until all appeals are settled.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Court Cases

Oracle Ordered to Pay HP $3 Billion in Itanium Case

Court Cases

Visa, MasterCard $7.25 Billion Settlement With Retailers Is Thrown Out

Court Cases

If Uber Drivers Are Employees, They're Owed $730 Million More, Say U.S. Court Papers