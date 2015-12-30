Oregon Bakery Pays $144,000 After Refusing Service to Same-Sex Couple

December 30, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



The owners of an Oregon bakery paid $144,000 in damages after refusing to sell a wedding cake to a same-sex couple.

Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, refused to sell a wedding cake to Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer when the two were planning the event in 2013. The bakery owners were found to be in violation of anti-discrimination laws because their bakery was not registered as a religious institution, and they were ordered to pay $135,000 due in July. Reuters reports that the couple refused to pay and filed for an appeal, and the damages have been accruing interest since the summer.

In order for the Kleins to continue with their appeal efforts, Oregon law states that they have to either pay the damages or get a bond for the full amount. The couple paid $7,000 earlier this month with money raised through a private collection organized by the Department of Justice, and paid the rest of the $137,000 on Monday.

The case is set to go to the Oregon Court of Appeals next year, and could potentially make its way up to the state’s Supreme Court. The labor bureau will hold onto the damages until all appeals are settled.