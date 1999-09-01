Transact Now

Always wanted to accept Internet credit card orders from clients overseas? Finally, the world is your oyster.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Internet merchants looking for a share of the global market have been hampered by the lack of a payment-processing system for international online orders. But no more. First Ecom.com, a provider of online payment transaction-processing services for merchants outside North America, and Open Market Inc., a leading provider of e-commerce software, have introduced a credit card payment gateway for transactions over the Internet.

Thanks to its international reach, First Ecom.com can provide services like merchant setup and secure transaction-processing to businesses and ISPs where no e-commerce infrastructure currently exists.

At the heart of the First Ecom.com/Open Market e-commerce platform is Transact, which offers complete order management, online customer service, security, authentication, record-keeping, flexible purchasing and payment models, secure transaction-processing, and automatic calculation of worldwide tax and shipping charges.

More advantages of First Ecom.com: It approves merchants and processes transactions in a tax-neutral jurisdiction without the need for U.S. banking institutions or U.S.-based ISPs. First Ecom.com offers online payment-processing solutions for merchants in their preferred currency for 3.5 to 5.5 percent of the amount of the transaction.

For more information, contact First Ecom.com at (888) 305-8233 or by e-mail at info@firstecom.com

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.