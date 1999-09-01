Transact Now

Always wanted to accept Internet credit card orders from clients overseas? Finally, the world is your oyster.

Internet merchants looking for a share of the global market have been hampered by the lack of a payment-processing system for international online orders. But no more. First Ecom.com, a provider of online payment transaction-processing services for merchants outside North America, and Open Market Inc., a leading provider of e-commerce software, have introduced a credit card payment gateway for transactions over the Internet.

Thanks to its international reach, First Ecom.com can provide services like merchant setup and secure transaction-processing to businesses and ISPs where no e-commerce infrastructure currently exists.

At the heart of the First Ecom.com/Open Market e-commerce platform is Transact, which offers complete order management, online customer service, security, authentication, record-keeping, flexible purchasing and payment models, secure transaction-processing, and automatic calculation of worldwide tax and shipping charges.

More advantages of First Ecom.com: It approves merchants and processes transactions in a tax-neutral jurisdiction without the need for U.S. banking institutions or U.S.-based ISPs. First Ecom.com offers online payment-processing solutions for merchants in their preferred currency for 3.5 to 5.5 percent of the amount of the transaction.

For more information, contact First Ecom.com at (888) 305-8233 or by e-mail at info@firstecom.com

Kurt Samson is a freelance business writer and public relations consultant in Annapolis, Maryland.