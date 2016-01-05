Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs Boss to Wed

January 5, 2016 2 min read

An upcoming merger has the fashion world abuzz.

Fashion designer Tory Burch announced yesterday on Instagram that she is engaged to Pierre-Yves Roussel, the CEO of LVMH Fashion Group.

The wedding will unite two fashion power players. Burch is the CEO of her eponymous billion-dollar fashion line. Meanwhile, Roussel heads a fashion group that includes brands such as Emilio Pucci, Céline, Donna Karan and Marc Jacobs.

"As far as I can tell, this is the first time power players atop two different empires have bridged the gap," the New York Times' Vanessa Friedman wrote of the engagement.

In her Instagram post announcing the news, Burch wrote: “We are tying the knot...#blessed #engaged #happynewyear.”

This is Burch's third marriage. Her second marriage, to Christopher Burch, ended on colorful terms. The pair co-founded Tory Burch together, and shortly after the divorce Christopher founded the now-shuttered C. Wonder. From its opening, the clothing chain -- with its patterned clothes, home goods and jewelry -- raised eyebrows. Many fashion insiders considered the brand a direct knockoff of Tory Burch's more expensive clothing line.

But Burch has clearly moved on. Fashion blogs are already speculating what Burch will wear on her big day. Considering she has an array of high-end fashion lines -- plus her own line -- at her disposal, our guess is she dons more than one gown.

#blessed, indeed.

